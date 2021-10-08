Constitutional carry, abortion law unpopular among local voters, Bexar Facts poll shows

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A majority of Bexar County voters disapproved of staunchly conservative laws by the Texas Legislature, according to the latest Bexar Facts-KSAT-San Antonio Report poll.

The polling, which took place over phone and email in English and Spanish between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27, gauged the opinions of 602 Bexar County voters.

The voters were asked about their thoughts on a number of laws passed in the Texas Legislature earlier this year.

The laws that passed with bipartisan support saw approval from voters. Those laws include expanding access to high-speed internet, making health insurance more affordable, and improving education and workforce training programs for veterans. Voters also approved of expanding bilingual education, as well as a statewide ban on homeless camping on public property.

As the laws became more partisan, they received less approval from the voters, the polls showed. Nearly 60% of voters disapproved of the state’s restrictive voting law and prohibition of Critical Race Theory. More unpopular among voters, however, was constitutional carry and the controversial abortion law.

As expected, the polling was split among partisan lines.

The polling showed a significant gap in support depending on the voter’s preferred political party. Less than 10% of Democratic voters, for example, support constitutional carry and the abortion law, while more than half of Republicans polled expressed support for those policies.

The Republicans’ divide on those issues could play a factor in the upcoming primary races of statewide officials, like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

