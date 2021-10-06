San Antonio mayor, Bexar County judge earn high approval ratings in latest Bexar Facts poll

SAN ANTONIO – Though Bexar County voters expressed dissatisfaction with statewide officials in Texas, they largely approve of their local politicians, according to the latest nonpartisan Bexar Facts-KSAT-San Antonio Report poll.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg received a 67% approval rating from the voters surveyed, while 60% approved of Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff’s performance.

The polling, which took place over phone and email in English and Spanish between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27, gauged the opinions of 602 Bexar County voters.

Both politicians have remained visible throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, holding televised briefings throughout the week to update residents about the virus’ grip on Bexar County.

The leaders have also publicly opposed recent executive orders issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that prohibited local authorities from imposing mask requirements. The conflict led San Antonio and Bexar County to sue Abbott in an effort to nullify the executive orders.

Nirenberg and Wolff do not just have the support of Democrats, but independents as well, the polling shows. Of the voters surveyed, 92% of Democrats and 61% of independents approved of Nirenberg. Likewise, Wolff had the support of 89% of Democrats and 50% of independents.

Though Nirenberg can run for one last term as mayor, voters will soon have to choose a new successor for Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

On Wednesday, during the annual State of the County address to the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, Wolff announced that he will not seek another term.

Wolff said he made his decision not to seek another term while reading an article in the Wall Street Journal a few months ago that had a picture of an aging, senior executive being wheeled out on a dolly with a potted plant in his lap.

“I showed that picture to Tracy (his wife), and said, ‘I don’t want to go that way. I want to walk out with my head held high and go when I think I’m at the top of my game,’” Nelson told the attendees.

Wolff said he will serve out the rest of his one year and three months left in his term so that plenty of “good candidates” can have time to make their announcement before the March Primary in 2022.

