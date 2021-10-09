Partly Cloudy icon
You can win $2,500 to delete social media apps for 25 days

All Homes Connections is offering one lucky winner $2,500 if they delete all social media for 25 days

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Social media has become a big part of everyday life. Whether it’s sharing updates on Facebook, snapping a pic for Instagram, or learning the latest TikTok trend, social media keeps you connected with all the happenings.

But, do you have what it takes to disconnect from social media for almost a month? If so, this challenge is for you.

All Homes Connections, an AT&T authorized retailer, is looking for people to join the Social Media Detox Challenge.

One lucky participant will have the chance to win $2,500 and a care package with prizes such as an instant-print camera, a journal, board games, coloring books and more.

Here’s what you have to do to win:

  1. You’ll spend five days tracking your mood while using social media like you normally would.
  2. You’ll then delete social media apps for 25 days, including on your phone and tablet devices.
  3. All Homes Connections will provide an app and task sheet that you will work on for the duration of the 25 days.
  4. When the 25 days are up, you’ll share your experience with a short write-up or video.

If you have what it takes to “detox’ from social media then you can fill out a form here. You can also submit an optional YouTube video about why you would be a great pick for the challenge.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

