You can make $1,300 by watching 13 Stephen King films by Halloween

If you’re a fan of horror flicks, then grab a blanket and some popcorn because this is the perfect job for you.

Once again, Dish Network is asking for one scary movie fan to embrace the night terrors and watch and review 13 Stephen King films. If that doesn’t sound like fun, maybe this will sweeten the deal: the company will pay you $1,300.

And, if you’re too afraid to do this alone, yes you can have a friend join you.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested:

What You’ll Watch

Here is the list of the films you’ll watch and critique:

Carrie (original or 2013 remake)

Children of the Corn

Christine

Creepshow

Cujo

It (original or 2017 remake)

It: Chapter Two

Misery

The Mist

Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake)

Salem’s Lot

The Shining

Doctor Sleep

Who they’re looking for

This job isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you think you’ve got the guts, then it could be for you.

If you’re selected for the job, you’ll need to track your experience, according to Dish Network. You’ll need to document which films you most enjoyed and least enjoyed, track your heart rate during jump scares, and you could also share your experience on social media or create a vlog.

Ad

No degree is necessary to qualify for the job, but you will need to be 18-years-old or older and a US citizen or permanent resident to apply.

“Tell us why you’re the perfect victim and what you hope to gain from this experience, and this dream—or nightmare job—could be yours!” the company says.

What you’ll get if you’re chosen for the job

If you’re selected for the gig, you’ll get a swag bag with some items to help with your experience.

This is what’s included, according to Dish:

You can watch all 13 movies free of charge.

To help equip you for watching, you’ll receive a survival kit with a blanket, popcorn, candy, and some Stephen King paraphernalia to set the stage for what is sure to be a terrifying experience.

You’ll be provided a Fitbit to help track your heart rate during some of the more intense scenes.

Once you watch all 13 movies and log your report, you’ll receive $1,300! Spend it how you want. Just avoid a certain hotel in Colorado!

To learn more, or to apply for the job, click here.