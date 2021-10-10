San Antonio restaurant The Pig Stand hits 100 years of business

100 years of food, smiles, and friendship -- that's what The Pig Stand stands for. However, after year of accomplishments, the restaurant is now facing some struggles,

100 years of food, smiles, and friendship -- that's what The Pig Stand stands for. However, after year of accomplishments, the restaurant is now facing some struggles,

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a tough year for all businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but through the struggles, there’s reason to celebrate for The Pig Stand. They’ve made it to a century of serving customers.

Owner and manager Mary Ann Hill started working at the restaurant as a waitress at 18-year-old. In her 54 years on the job, the only thing that’s changed is her title.

But, you can still see her to this day checking on tables and making sure everyone has what they need.

“I love Pig Stand and I love my family always,” said Hill.

Times are tough for the San Antonio staple that’s been open since 1921. The pandemic has left them severely understaffed. As they celebrate this monumental milestone, uncertainty still hangs over the restaurant.

“This restaurant means a lot to me. It always has, and I don’t want to start crying but you know, our time is probably around the corner I know it,” said Hill.

Worries aside, Saturday was about celebrating. Longtime customers came to show Hill their support, some even hiring a mariachi band and presenting her with a plaque.

“We just love the atmosphere, the people -- Mary Ann, she’s been here forever Thank you so much for having us here,” said Pat Guttierez, a longtime customer.