North Side restaurant in need of new toilets forced to throw out food due to refrigeration issues

SAN ANTONIO – A north San Antonio Mexican restaurant was ordered to go through a re-inspection earlier this year after food in its walk-in refrigerator was too warm and had to be thrown away.

La Comarca Mexican Restaurant, located in the 5100 block of West Ave., received a score of 74 during the August 10 inspection.

The establishment was also cited for storing raw food over ready to eat foods and was told it needed to remove toilets in both its men’s and women’s restrooms and replace them with toilets suitable for commercial use.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Soul Food Bistro, 5814 Rittiman Plaza, 100

Wapo Taco, 7907 W. 1604 North, 100

Rios Barbacoa, 6010 Old Pearsall, 99

George’s Keep, 17101 La Cantera Pkwy., 98

Local Coffee, 700 East Sonterra, 98

El Jaral, 5140 Roosevelt Ave., 97

Milano Italian Grill, 19239 Stone Oak Pkwy., 97

El Pueblito, 2303 Quintana Rd., 96

The Friendly Spot, 943 S. Alamo St., 95

Mi Roti, 312 Pearl Pkwy., 95

Los Jarritos Mexican Restaurant, 5282 Medical Dr., 94

Culebra Meat Market, 7605 Tezel Rd., 92

Brevity Coffee Company, 8802 Huebner Rd., 90

Senor Veggie, 620 S. Presa St., 89

Bush’s Chicken, 3219 SW Military Dr., 86

Heavenly Gourmet, 5005 West Ave., 86

Pollos Asados Los Nortenos, 4642 Rigsby Ave., 80

Pho Vy Vietnamese Noodle Restaurant, 8223 Marbach Rd., 79

Rincon de Taco los Compadres, 3333 West Ave., 79

Beijing Express, 8003 Marbach Rd., 76

La Comarca Mexican Restaurant, 5131 West Ave., 74

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

