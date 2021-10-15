Bike shop once owned by cyclist Tito Bradshaw struggles with plea deal

SAN ANTONIO – Repairs and other work continued Thursday at the bike shop on South Flores once owned by Tito Bradshaw, a beloved figure in San Antonio’s cycling community.

A day earlier, Linda Collier Mason, the 70-year-old driver convicted of intoxication manslaughter in Bradshaw’s death, had been sentenced to 20 days in jail,100 days house arrest and placed on probation for ten years.

Mason, who had no prior record, had struck and killed Bradshaw in 2019 as he was riding his bicycle on East Houston.

Joe Richard Naranjo, owner of Ride in Paradise Bike Shop, said, the plea deal “doesn’t even scratch the surface” of what she owes the community and Bradshaw’s family.

Naranjo said he just hopes Mason isn’t caught driving drunk again.

“If she does, she needs to be put in jail for a long, long time,” Naranjo said.

Ad

Although Naranjo said justice was served, “Was it what we wanted? No.”

Naranjo said he’d known Bradshaw for years when they both worked as auto mechanics in several shops.

Both were avid cyclists, so when Bradshaw opened his shop, Naranjo had his auto mechanics shop behind the bike shop.

When he said Bradshaw wanted to move on, he offered Naranjo his half of the warehouse.

“He gave me his blessing,” Naranjo said.

Six months later, Bradshaw was struck and killed.

A mural on the side of the warehouse dedicated to Bradshaw’s memory was inscribed with the message, “Ride in Paradise,” which became the name of the bike shop.

Naranjo said perhaps the time has come to let his friend begin his ride in paradise.

“Please, let’s let Tito rest in peace,” Naranjo said. “Tito, we miss you. Ride in paradise, bro. We’ll see you again soon.”

Related Stories: