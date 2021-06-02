‘We want his name remembered’: Advocates for cyclist Tito Bradshaw demand justice

SAN ANTONIO – The call for justice continues for Tito Bradshaw. The well-known cyclist was killed while riding his bike in the 1900 block of East Houston in April of 2019.

Bradshaw was hit by a car. Linda Collier Mason was charged with intoxication manslaughter following Bradshaw’s death.

Advocates for Bradshaw and other cyclists gathered outside the Bexar County Courthouse on Wednesday morning.

Martha Espinoza said she rides her bike often and wants to spotlight a serious issue.

“(We want to) bring awareness or bicycle safety for everybody,” she said.

Espinoza said she wants justice for Bradshaw.

“We want his name remembered,” Espinoza said.

Last month, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez sent a letter to the 290th District Court in which he asked the judge and district attorney to refuse any plea deal for Mason.

Mason’s attorney, Patrick Hancock called the letter “inappropriate”, “cold” and “uniformed”.

Hancock said Bradshaw was not wearing any reflective clothing or safety helmet. He also said Bradshaw’s blood alcohol level was higher than Mason’s.

Lauren Bartholomew said she was upset when she learned of the allegations.

“I’m very discouraged they said Tito had been drinking and was partially responsible,” she said.

Bartholomew said the group will not give up and that they will continue to advocate for cyclists everywhere.

“I think it’s what we almost expect and it needs to change,” she said.

Attorneys from both parties met Wednesday to negotiate the case. This marks the first day the case moved to the 379th District Court following a recusal from the previous judge.