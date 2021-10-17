Man killed in two-vehicle, fiery crash on South Side, police say

A man is dead after his vehicle rear-ended an 18-wheeler overnight and went up in flames on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m., Saturday, in the 10300 block of SE Loop 410.

Police said a man was heading eastbound in a Ford Fusion when the 18-wheeler on the right shoulder began to merge into his lane, ahead of his vehicle.

The Ford then struck the back of the trailer and both vehicles caught fire from the impact, according to officials.

Authorities said the Ford became fully engulfed in flames, and the driver was trapped. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation continues.

