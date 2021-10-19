Drive through McGimsey Scout Park’s ‘haunted forest’ during one-night-only event

Boy Scouts of America, Alamo Area Council is hosting McGimsey Scout Park’s annual Drive Thru Haunted Forest on Saturday, Oct. 23.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Boy Scouts are inviting the public for a night of spooky fun at their Drive Thru Haunted Forest at McGimsey Scout Park.

The Boy Scouts of America, Alamo Area Council is hosting the family-friendly event from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday.

McGimsey Scout Park is located at 10810 Wedgewood Dr., near Lockhill Selma Rd. and Northwest Military Hwy on San Antonio’s North Side.

Admission is $20 per car and tickets are available for purchase online in advance. The event is suitable for all ages, according to the Boy Scouts.

Also on KSAT: