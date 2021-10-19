San Antonio hotel named one of most haunted spots in Texas by Yelp

SAN ANTONIO – Yelp recently released its list of the top 10 most haunted spots in Texas and a San Antonio hotel took home the No. 4 spot.

The Menger Hotel, located at 204 Alamo Plaza, sits a stone’s throw from the famous Alamo and rumors of its hauntings have been talked about for years.

The Menger opened in Feb. 1859 and has had many high-profile guests over the years including several U.S. presidents and famous baseballer Babe Ruth.

But it’s the guests who never checked out that have earned the historic San Antonio hotel a top spot on Yelp’s list.

Yelp determined the list by first identifying businesses in the restaurant, food, travel, and arts categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, according to officials for the crowdsourced review website.

The ranking was determined “using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords,” Yelp officials said.

Haunted houses and ghost tours were not considered for the list of top 20 most haunted spots in Texas.

Ernesto Malacara is an employee who had been working at the hotel for nearly 40 years when he told KSAT in 2015 that the stories of hauntings are “absolutely true. We do not make any of this up. Some of it is hard to explain but nonetheless, they are true and have happened.”

Several other San Antonio spots made the list, including The Emily Morgan Hotel, the Alamo, the St. Anthony Hotel, Esquire Tavern, the Crockett Hotel and VFW Post 76.

The full list can be viewed below:

