Iconic board game Monopoly gets San Antonio edition

SAN ANTONIO – One of the most iconic board games in the world now has an official San Antonio edition.

Monopoly just expanded its line to include a San Antonio version, complete with local retailers like H-E-B, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Feliz Modern and Twig Book Shop.

“As a Texan, I’m incredibly excited to present this edition. It’s great that San Antonio is one the first major city editions to launch in the US not only because of the rich history and culture but also because the way the community got behind it from the very beginning is a testament to how much San Antonians love their community,” said sales executive for Top Trumps USA Katie Hubbard.

Here are some of the other locations that made the San Antonio version:

Alamo - Most expensive piece of real estate on the board at $400.

River Walk - Second most expensive piece of real estate on the board at $350.

Historical Locations - San Fernando Cathedral, Mission Concepcion, Mission San Jose, Mission San Juan, Mission Espada, and Historic Market Square are all featured.

Arts and Culture - Japanese Tea Garden, Witte Museum, San Antonio Museum of Art, and Briscoe Western Museum of Art are all real estate options on the board.

Parks and Places - Hemisfair, San Antonio Zoo, Confluence Park and Spanish Governor’s Palace are included.

“Just in time for the holiday season, we worked hard to incorporate all of the important feedback we received from locals to truly make this a fun game for the community,” said Hubbard.

Monopoly is available in 114 countries and San Antonio Monopoly is one of the first, completely customized, geographic game boards created for the North American market.

The game is available for purchase at local retailers including H-E-B, Black Rifle Coffee Co., Twig Book Shop, Feliz Modern, San Antonio Style, Davy Crockett’s Cabin, Gramercy Gift Gallery, The Witte, The Alamo gift shop, select CVS stores and Amazon at a retail price of $39.99.

If you purchase the San Antonio Monopoly board at H-E-B a portion of sales will go to the San Antonio Food Bank.