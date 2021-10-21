Clear icon
Local News

Man, woman rescued after fire at South Side home; arson investigators called

Fire happened Thursday morning at East Edmonds and South Flores

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

San Antonio firefighters knock out flames on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at a home in the 100 block of East Edmonds Avenue, near South Flores Street.
San Antonio firefighters knock out flames on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at a home in the 100 block of East Edmonds Avenue, near South Flores Street. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio arson investigators were called to the scene of a fire after a man and woman were rescued from a burning home on the South Side.

The fire happened just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of East Edmonds Avenue, near South Flores Street.

Authorities said that firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from a vehicle and a house. The man and woman were rescued and checked out by paramedics.

Their condition is unknown but they are believed to be OK. No one else was injured.

Arson and fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. The damage estimate is unknown at this time.

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

