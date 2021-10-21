Woman wakes up to smell of smoke, finds fire in bathroom, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are working to determine the cause of a house fire late Wednesday night.

The fire was called in just after 10 p.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Spring Leaf Drive, not far from Babcock Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found smoke showing at the home. They quickly knocked down the fire.

Fire officials said a woman in the home had woken up to the smell of smoke and walked out of her room and found her bathroom on fire. She got out of the house safely.

The SAFD said the woman was displaced, but will stay with family in the area.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team has since been called out.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

A damage estimate was not given.