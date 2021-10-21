Clear icon
Argument outside West Side home leads to deadly shooting, police say

Police believe shooter and victim knew each other

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Meadow Fire street shooting image.
Meadow Fire street shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a deadly shooting which they say happened during an argument between two men early Thursday morning.

They found the victim, a man in his 30s, dead in the driveway of a home in the 8200 block of Meadow Fire on the city’s West Side around 3:30 a.m.

Officers also detained another man, also in his 30s, who they believe shot him.

However, they did not call him a suspect right away.

After the shooting, police were seen loading two people into patrol cars, one of them a man who was wearing handcuffs.

They also spent some time taking photographs of a vehicle in the driveway as well as the home itself.

Investigators put down nearly a dozen markers nearby, mapping off pieces of evidence related to the case.

Police say the victim and suspected shooter knew each other, but they did not say whether they were related.

