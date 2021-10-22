Partly Cloudy icon
Driver who led police on chase in truck with only 3 tires now charged with DWI

Pickup crashed into construction site on Harry Wurzbach

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

wrong way crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of leading San Antonio police on a chase Friday morning in a pickup that had only three good tires now is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated.

The 31-year-old driver was taken to a hospital after his truck crashed into what looked like a giant cinder block in the middle of Harry Wurzbach near Urban Crest Drive.

Police say he did not appear to suffer any serious injuries, but was taken there to be checked out.

They say they initially tried to stop the driver after 1:30 a.m. when they noticed his pickup had only three good tires.

The fourth was missing all of its rubber, and the man was driving on a rim, causing damage to the street, they said.

Instead of stopping, he continued driving and at one point went the wrong way on the street, police said.

When he crossed into the median, his truck went into a construction site where it hit the block of concrete.

No one was working in the construction site at the time.

A police report says the driver is being charged with DWI.

