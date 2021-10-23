Two dead, multiple people injured after crash at drag racing event in Kerrville, police say

KERRVILLE – Two people are dead and several others are injured after a car participating in a drag race event lost control, according to Kerrville Police.

The crash happened at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport located in the 1800 block of Airport Loop around 3:20 p.m.

Police say a car that was participating in the event lost control and left the runway. The car crashed into parked cars and hit several people who were watching the race.

Two people were killed. Officers say four people were flown to San Antonio hospitals and at least one person is being treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. KSAT will bring you more information as it become available.

Read more:

1 injured, 2 in custody after carjacking leads to crash on South Side, SAPD says

Ad

Two shot in East Side home, San Antonio police say