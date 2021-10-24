Man in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times on West Side, police say

A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was found on the side of the road, stabbed multiple times overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was found lying in the street, stabbed multiple times overnight.

The incident happened around 12:24 a.m., Sunday, in the 10300 block of Dugas Drive and Broad Acres.

The man told officers the name of the suspect as he was getting a tourniquet, according to police. He claimed the suspect slashed the tires on his father’s vehicle, and he tried to confront him as he ran from the scene.

As both of the men made their way down the street, police said a fight ensued and the suspect eventually took off on foot.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital for further treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police said he was taken into surgery right away.

No further suspect information is available as of yet, and the investigation continues.

