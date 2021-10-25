2 killed, 3 taken to hospital following double rollover crash on Northwest Side

Police investigate a double rollover crash that killed two people late Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in the 8700 block of Grissom Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were killed and three people were injured late Sunday when two vehicles collided on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio police said a Volkswagen SUV traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a Toyota pickup truck that was exiting a Whataburger parking lot around 11 p.m. in the 8700 block of Grissom Road, near Timber Path.

The collision caused both vehicles to roll over, police said, and two passengers in the Volkswagen died at the scene.

The male driver of the Volkswagen and the male driver and passenger in the Toyota were transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

The identities of the two passengers killed are unknown at this time.

The accident is under investigation.

Police investigate a double rollover crash that killed two people late Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in the 8700 block of Grissom Road. (KSAT)

Read also: