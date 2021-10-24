Child shot, injured in drive-by shooting on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 3-year-old child is injured after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m., Sunday, in the 3500 block of Woodville Drive.

Police said the injured child was inside of a vehicle with two other children when shots were fired in their direction. The other two children were not injured by the gunfire.

The 3-year-old was shot in the back and taken to University Hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Upon further investigation, authorities said they believe nine rounds total were fired, and that the shooting was not random.

No information on the suspect is available as of yet. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

