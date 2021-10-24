Partly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Child shot, injured in drive-by shooting on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say

No information on the suspect is available as of yet

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Japhanie Gray, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Police, Shooting, Crime, San Antonio, Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A 3-year-old child is injured after being shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m., Sunday, in the 3500 block of Woodville Drive.

Police said the injured child was inside of a vehicle with two other children when shots were fired in their direction. The other two children were not injured by the gunfire.

The 3-year-old was shot in the back and taken to University Hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Upon further investigation, authorities said they believe nine rounds total were fired, and that the shooting was not random.

No information on the suspect is available as of yet. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

Japhanie Gray is a reporter with KSAT12 News.

email

facebook

twitter