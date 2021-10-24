Affidavit: Man turns self in to police, charged with murder after stabbing another man 13 times at gas station

SAN ANTONIO – A 64-year-old man is in custody and charged with murder after San Antonio police said he fatally stabbed another man 13 times at a West Side gas station last month.

The incident happened Sept. 23 in the 100 block of Enrique Barrera Highway. As of Saturday, just one month later, Juan Becerra Jr. turned himself in to police for the murder.

Officers were initially dispatched for a cutting in progress in the area. However, after arriving on scene, police found the victim, Roy Salinas Jr., 50, lying on the ground next to an ice machine with multiple stab wounds.

Salinas was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

As the investigation continued, authorities reviewed surveillance video that captured the incident. The video showed Becerra pulling up in a black truck to the gas pumps before he exited his vehicle, according to an affidavit.

Becerra walked up to Salinas, said something to him, and then stabbed him 13 times with a knife, authorities said.

Ad

Salinas collapsed and Becerra fled the scene on foot.

Just one day before Becerra was taken into custody, police said another man gave a statement to aid in the investigation. He said he drove Becerra to the gas station so he could look for his truck that had been stolen earlier in the day, just before the fatal stabbing happened.

He told police he had no knowledge of what Becerra was going to do when they arrived.

Becerra’s bond is set at $100,000 and he is charged with murder, according to court records. He is currently awaiting indictment.

More on KSAT:

Man critically injured after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on West Side, SAPD says