Man critically injured after being found with multiple gunshot wounds on West Side, SAPD says

The investigation continues and police are still searching for the suspect

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A 47-year-old man is recovering after San Antonio police said he was found lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds overnight.
SAN ANTONIO – A 47-year-old man is recovering after San Antonio police said he was found lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds overnight.

The incident happened around 1:32 a.m., Sunday, in the 1800 block of SW 34th Street, SW 36th Street and Northington.

When officers arrived, they found the man lying on the sidewalk, bleeding from his injuries. A witness was in a vehicle with the injured man when the incident happened.

Police said a black vehicle had pulled up in front of the two men in their vehicle, and the suspect got out, walked up to the driver’s side of the man’s vehicle and began shooting.

The 47-year-old man was hit multiple times by the gunfire as he drove away to his home. No other injuries were reported.

His injuries were deemed life-threatening and authorities said he was taken to University Hospital, where he was taken into surgery.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation continues.

