Local News

SAPD investigating after teenager found shot on East Side

Man was found not far from Gembler Road at AT&T Center Parkway

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: East Side, SAPD
A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the East Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the East Side early Monday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said the man, 18, was found shot in the thigh on Paulsun near Gembler Road, which is east of AT&T Center Parkway.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said there is no crime scene where the man was found because he said the shooting happened several blocks away.

This is a late-breaking story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

