SAPD investigating after teenager found shot on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the East Side early Monday, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said the man, 18, was found shot in the thigh on Paulsun near Gembler Road, which is east of AT&T Center Parkway.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said there is no crime scene where the man was found because he said the shooting happened several blocks away.

