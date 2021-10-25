Man hit by train while skateboarding downtown, dragged down the tracks, SAPD says

A man was hit by a train on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, near the tracks at South Presa and Conrad streets.

SAN ANTONIO – A skateboarder was seriously wounded late Sunday night after he was hit by a train downtown, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was skateboarding on the sidewalk around 10:15 p.m. near the tracks at South Presa and Conrad streets.

The man hopped off the skateboard but his momentum carried him into the tracks, and he was immediately struck by the train, police said.

He lost a leg and had head trauma as the train dragged him about 50 yards down the track.

He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

