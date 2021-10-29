Do you recognize this man or his vehicle? If so, you may be able to help SAPD solve a case

Do you recognize this man, or his vehicle? If so, you may be able to help the San Antonio Police Department solve an ongoing investigation.

SAN ANTONIO – If you recognize this man or his vehicle, then you may be able to assist San Antonio Police Department’s homicide detectives solve a case.

The man in the photograph above is not a person of interest. However, authorities say they believe he may have information pertaining to a burglary/intent to commit a felony case.

Police said he was an occupant in the blue vehicle pictured above. Though, further details on the incident or the investigation are still limited at this time.

Anyone who recognizes the man or his vehicle is urged to contact the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

