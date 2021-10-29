Clear icon
77º

Local News

Do you recognize this man or his vehicle? If so, you may be able to help SAPD solve a case

Contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635 if you have any more information.

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, San Antonio, Police
Do you recognize this man, or his vehicle? If so, you may be able to help the San Antonio Police Department solve an ongoing investigation.
Do you recognize this man, or his vehicle? If so, you may be able to help the San Antonio Police Department solve an ongoing investigation. (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – If you recognize this man or his vehicle, then you may be able to assist San Antonio Police Department’s homicide detectives solve a case.

The man in the photograph above is not a person of interest. However, authorities say they believe he may have information pertaining to a burglary/intent to commit a felony case.

Police said he was an occupant in the blue vehicle pictured above. Though, further details on the incident or the investigation are still limited at this time.

Anyone who recognizes the man or his vehicle is urged to contact the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email