Hit-and-run suspect drank four 32 oz. beers, half bottle of liquor before 3-car crash, police say

Jerrardo Hinojoza-Rueda has been charged with failure to stop and render aid-moving and failure to stop and render aid-serious bodily injury, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver accused of causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing earlier this year drank at least four beers and a half bottle of liquor beforehand, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Jerrardo Hinojoza-Rueda, 31, was arrested this week and charged with failure to stop and render aid-moving and three counts of failure to stop and render aid-serious bodily injury, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

San Antonio police said Hinojoza-Rueda was driving a GMC Yukon in the southbound lanes of FM 78 at Foster Road on Feb. 12 and struck a 2017 Kia Soul. The GMC was then redirected into oncoming traffic and struck a 2010 Cadillac CTS head-on, police said.

A family of four in the Cadillac, including a young boy and girl, was transported to hospitals. Three of them suffered broken bones, police said.

Ad

Hinojoza-Rueda was unable to exit the GMC through the driver’s seat and went to the rear seat to get out. Police said an officer spoke with Hinojoza-Rueda, and he gave the officer his driver’s license.

A male passenger in the GMC later told authorities that Hinojoza-Rueda asked if he should run from the scene, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

While the officer stepped away to speak with firefighters, Hinojoza-Rueda then fled on foot, police said.

The passenger also said that he had been drinking, and Hinojoza-Rueda had four to five 32-ounce beers and a half bottle of 1738 cognac liquor, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that after further investigation, authorities realized Hinojoza-Rueda was using different names.

Records show he was arrested late Wednesday. His bond is set at $80,000.

Read also: