Clear icon
64º

Local News

Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed inside West side motel room

Robert Jackson, 37, shot after answering knock at his door

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, Crime Fighters, West Side, SAPD, San Antonio
West Commerce fatal shooting image.
West Commerce fatal shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was shot and killed while inside his West Side motel room.

Robert Jackson, 37, was fatally wounded late Thursday night by someone who knocked on the door of his room in the 3500 block of W. Commerce.

RELATED: Man shot, killed after answering knock at door of West Side motel, San Antonio police say

Officers at the scene said Jackson was in the room with one other person when a man knocked on his door after 10:30 p.m.

They said Jackson opened the door but kept the security chain in place.

Still, the shooter was able to reach inside the room and shoot Jackson in his chest.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Police say the last time anyone saw the gunman, he was walking away from the scene, heading east on W. Commerce.

They brought in their helicopter and searched the area but did not find him.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Tim has been a photojournalist and video editor at KSAT since 1998. He came to San Antonio from Lubbock, where he worked in TV and earned his bachelor's degree in Electronic Media and Communication from Texas Tech University. Tim has won a handful of awards and has earned a master's in Strategic Communication and Innovation from Tech as well.

email