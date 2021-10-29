Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed inside West side motel room

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was shot and killed while inside his West Side motel room.

Robert Jackson, 37, was fatally wounded late Thursday night by someone who knocked on the door of his room in the 3500 block of W. Commerce.

Officers at the scene said Jackson was in the room with one other person when a man knocked on his door after 10:30 p.m.

They said Jackson opened the door but kept the security chain in place.

Still, the shooter was able to reach inside the room and shoot Jackson in his chest.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

Police say the last time anyone saw the gunman, he was walking away from the scene, heading east on W. Commerce.

They brought in their helicopter and searched the area but did not find him.