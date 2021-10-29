Man shot, killed after answering knock at door of West Side home, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 3500 block of West Commerce Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and Our Lady of the Lake University.

According to police, the man was with two people in his room when heard a knock at the door. That’s when, police say, the man opened the chained door but someone outside stuck in a gun and fired, hitting the victim in the chest. The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he later died.

SAPD said the suspect fled after the shooting. That person has not been found.

Authorities did not say why the home was targeted or what the motive was for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.