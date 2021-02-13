Family of four hospitalized following overnight crash on Northeast Side, police say

A family of four and one other passenger is hospitalized following a crash on the city’s Northeast Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A family of four and one other passenger is hospitalized following a crash on the city’s Northeast Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 10:45 p.m., Friday, on FM 78 and Foster Road.

Police said an SUV was traveling southbound on FM 78 when it hit another vehicle with a family of four that was pulling out of the parking lot of an H-E-B.

The SUV also hit another vehicle on the northbound lanes of FM 78, officials said. The driver got out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, but the passenger in the SUV was taken to the Brook Army Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.

The family of four was taken to University Hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Authorities are still searching for the driver, and once apprehended, they will face a charge of failure to render aid.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be the cause of the crash, police said. The northbound lanes of FM 78 were closed as officials worked to process the scene.

Ad

RELATED: I-10 WB closed at Fair Oaks Parkway Saturday morning due to crash; Icy conditions developing on roads