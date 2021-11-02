Clear icon
67º

Local News

3 people injured during shooting on West Side, SAPD say

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. Laurel Street

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: shooting, West Side, police, SAPD
Three people injured after shooting on West Side, SAPD say
Three people injured after shooting on West Side, SAPD say (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were injured after a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio Police.

A call for a shooting came in around 9:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. Laurel Street near S. Zarzamora and S. Elmendorf streets.

Police say a driver was driving west when they stopped in the road and fired multiple shots.

A woman and two men were found with gunshot wounds. Officers say the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical conditon. The two men were also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car backed up down the street and drove east. Police said they do not have a description of the driver or the car.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident; however, the investigation is still ongoing.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email