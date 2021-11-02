3 people injured during shooting on West Side, SAPD say

Three people injured after shooting on West Side, SAPD say

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were injured after a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio Police.

A call for a shooting came in around 9:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. Laurel Street near S. Zarzamora and S. Elmendorf streets.

Police say a driver was driving west when they stopped in the road and fired multiple shots.

A woman and two men were found with gunshot wounds. Officers say the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical conditon. The two men were also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the car backed up down the street and drove east. Police said they do not have a description of the driver or the car.

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident; however, the investigation is still ongoing.

KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.