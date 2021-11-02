Man hit, killed by train on Northeast Side, BCSO says

A man was hit by train as he walked along some railroad tracks at Miller Road and Gibbs Sprawl Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man died after being hit by a train on the Northeast Side on Monday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 3:19 p.m. near Miller Road and Gibb Sprawl Road.

Deputies said a man was walking along the train tracks when he was struck by a train.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the man but were unsuccessful.

Further details are limited at this time. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

