Texas woman arrested for pointing gun at 7-year-old trick-or-treater, sheriff officials say

BUDA, Texas – A 35-year-old woman pointed a loaded weapon at a 7-year-old who was walking in front of her home trick-or-treating, Hays County sheriff’s officials said.

According to a news release, deputies were called around 7:20 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Quarter Avenue in Buda for an incident involving a weapon.

When deputies arrived and investigated, they determined that a resident in the area was yelling at children who were walking outside her residence trick-or-treating.

The woman, identified as Monica Ann Bradford, came out of her home with a loaded weapon and pointed it at a 7-year-old who was walking in front of the residence, officials said.

Bradford was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

She was transported to the Hays County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

