Man arrested months after fatal shooting at illegal gambling operation in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder months after a fatal shooting at an illegal gaming room, according to police.

Alejandro Isaac, 52, is accused of killing Rudolph Alderete Jr., 47, on July 25. San Antonio police began investigating Alderete’s death shortly after he arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators were led to Isaac after obtaining footage of the shooting, which happened inside an illegal gambling operation at 2520 SW Loop 410, according to the arrest affidavit.

The footage, taken on a cell phone, showed Alderete walking over to Isaac and attempting to shake his hand, according to the affidavit. Isaac is seen pulling out a gun and pointing it at Alderete, shooting him in the chest. The two kept fighting, and Alderete was shot a second time. Isaac’s stepdaughter was also shot in the ankle during the struggle.

During the struggle, Alderete also pulled out a gun after he was shot by Isaac. It’s unclear whether he fired his gun during the struggle, according to the affidavit.

Isaac initially denied shooting Alderete when police interviewed him. When shown the footage, he claimed that he acted in self-defense and said Alderete shot himself.

Police believe Alderete was previously shot by Isaac in another incident in April, according to the affidavit. That shooting was also captured on video.

Isaac told police the first incident occurred over a disagreement over a parking space.

Police initially had trouble finding the crime scene, according to the affidavit. Isaac’s stepdaughter, who also arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound, initially told police the shooting occurred at a house party, though police couldn’t find any evidence to verify that.

Isaac’s bail was set at $175,000, according to jail records.