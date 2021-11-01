Body of male found in San Antonio River near Blue Star

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a report of a body in the San Antonio River behind Blue Star Arts.

SAN ANTONIO – The body of a male was found Monday morning in the San Antonio River south of downtown.

According to Officer Alisia Pruneda, a public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department, employees with the SA River Authority called 911 around 11:30 a.m. about a person found in the river bank in the 1400 block of South Alamo behind Blue Star Arts.

When police arrived, they found the body partially in the river, Pruneda said.

The San Antonio Fire Department pulled the body of the victim out of the water for the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Pruneda said. The ME’s Office will determine how the victim died.

Pruneda wouldn’t provide an approximate age of the victim.

There’s no indication how the body ended up in the river, and the area will be treated like a crime scene until more can be determined, Pruneda said.

We’ll have more information on this story as it becomes available.

