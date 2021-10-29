After 6 years, capital murder trial begins in strangling death of beloved San Antonio HEB employee

After 6 years, capital murder trial begins in strangling death of beloved San Antonio HEB employee

SAN ANTONIO – R.C. Curtis will stand trial this week for the 2015 slaying of Paula Boyd, a 75-year-old HEB employee.

Jury selection will begin in the 187th District Court on Monday with the trial to start right after.

The beloved HEB employee was found slain in her apartment. The autopsy showed that Boyd died of blunt-force trauma and strangulation.

Curtis, who the family confirms is Boyd’s grandson-in-law, was arrested four months after her death and charged with capital murder. He was caught on surveillance video the day after the murder trying to use Boyd’s debit card at a gas station, investigators said.

Curtis and another man suspected of using Boyd’s credit or debit cards after her death remain in jail. The other man in this case, Frank Hernandez Jr., was arrested in November 2015 and charged with felony credit card abuse of the elderly.

Ad

Boyd, who died when she was 75, was a mother, friend and trusted employee.

If found guilty Curtis is facing life in prison.

For updates on this and other high-profile cases, subscribe to the free Open Court newsletter.

Related:

Loved ones mourn first anniversary of HEB employee Paula Boyd’s death

Man charged with murder in killing of 75-year-old woman