Man accidentally shot in car by woman while waiting in Whataburger drive thru, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was accidentally shot by a woman while waiting in a car in a Whatburger drive-thru line on the city’s far North Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to a Whataburger location in the 17300 block of Autry Pond Road, not far from Bulverde Road after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, a man and a woman were waiting inside a car in the drive thru line and the man was showing the woman his handgun. That’s when, police say, the woman accidentally shot the man in the arm.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

SAPD said they are now talking to the woman about the incident. Police did not mention any potential charges.