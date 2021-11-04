3 men accused of smuggling immigrants arrested following chase in Kerr, Kendall counties

Emmanuel Dominguez Marrero, Homero Castro Jr. and Luis Silvapardo, were arrested in connection with a chase and suspicion of human smuggling in Kerr County.

KERRVILLE, Texas – Three men accused of smuggling immigrants were arrested Tuesday following a 40-mile high-speed chase through Kendall and Kerr counties.

According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, a special units investigator intercepted four vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, west of Kerrville, that were believed to be transporting undocumented people from Mexico into the Hill Country. The suspects tried to slow the investigator by trying to box-in their vehicles into his.

KCSO deputies joined in the pursuit on I-10, which reached speeds over 125 mph, officials said. At one point during the chase, one of the suspect vehicles attempted to run a KCSO vehicle off the road.

One of the suspect vehicles exited the freeway near mile marker 524 in Comfort. After a brief search, the vehicle was found nearby but not the occupants, officials said.

The chase moved into Kendall County, where the Boerne Police Department stopped the two remaining vehicles in Boerne without incident.

The drivers of the two vehicles were arrested. They are identified as Emmanuel Dominguez Marrero, 27, and Homero Castro Jr, 20. A passenger, Luis Silvapardo, 22, was also arrested.

Marrero and Castro were arrested on charges of one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of human smuggling, officials said. Silvapardo was arrested on charges of one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of human smuggling. They are all being held in the Kerr County Jail. Their bonds have not been set. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

