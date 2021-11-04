SeaWorld San Antonio sea lion reveals gender of couple’s first baby

SAN ANTONIO – A sea lion at SeaWorld San Antonio got up close and personal with a couple to deliver the news of their first child’s gender — a dream come true for the mom-to-be.

Luis and Leah Delatorre are first-time parents and decided to make their baby’s gender announcement even more unforgettable. So they reached out to SeaWorld to see if one of Leah’s favorite animals, a sea lion, could help with the big reveal.

Leon, a 400-pound California sea lion, was happy to oblige, according to SeaWorld officials.

The couple visited Leon’s exhibit and met him for the first time. The pair posed for pictures with him and fed him before the unveiling.

Video shows Leon gliding across a platform behind the stage to grab an item. He then slid on back into the water with what looked to be a white flotation device in his mouth, returning to Luis and Leah.

Leon then jumped up to the top of the edge of his tank before extending his neck and tossing the flotation device to the happy couple.

After turning it over, there was a message that read, “Congratulations! It’s a Boy!” Cheers soon erupted from Luis, Leah, SeaWorld staff and of course, Leon, after the announcement.

“I couldn’t be happier and I know he’s over the moon,” said Leah in a video interview, after the ceremony.

“This was her dream, so I’m just glad that I was able to make it come true,” Luis added.

You can watch the full gender reveal in the video player above, courtesy of SeaWorld San Antonio.

