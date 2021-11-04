53º

Local News

Get an inside look at 12,000+ square foot estate for sale in Terrell Hills

505 Ivy Lane is listed for nearly $8 million

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

TERRELL HILLS, San Antonio – You can take a video tour of an exclusive real estate gem in Terrell Hills that sits under a canopy of Mexican sycamore trees.

The property at 505 Ivy Lane is listed for nearly $8 million.

The six-bedroom home was designed by award-winning architect Roy Braswell and covers more than 12,700 square feet.

Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for ample light to flood the interior of the home and custom designs from cabinets to floors are featured throughout the house.

There is also an elevator, a separate guest house and a pool with a full outdoor kitchen area.

Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing and provided the video tour, which is featured above.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

