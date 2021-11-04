Get an inside look at 12,000+ square foot estate for sale in Terrell Hills

TERRELL HILLS, San Antonio – You can take a video tour of an exclusive real estate gem in Terrell Hills that sits under a canopy of Mexican sycamore trees.

The property at 505 Ivy Lane is listed for nearly $8 million.

The six-bedroom home was designed by award-winning architect Roy Braswell and covers more than 12,700 square feet.

Floor-to-ceiling windows allow for ample light to flood the interior of the home and custom designs from cabinets to floors are featured throughout the house.

There is also an elevator, a separate guest house and a pool with a full outdoor kitchen area.

Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing and provided the video tour, which is featured above.

