Largest private lake in Texas is on sale for $110 million and it comes with a state park

FAIRFIELD, Texas – The largest private lake in Texas is officially for sale and it sits on a property that also includes a state park.

A 5,025-acre property in Freestone County is currently on the market for $110.5 million, which comes out to $22,000 per acre. It’s approximately a 90-minute drive from Dallas.

The property includes Fairfield Lake, which is estimated to cover 2,400 acres with 21 miles of shoreline and is thought to be roughly 50 feet deep.

Fairfield Lake State Park was opened in 1976 and actually sits within the boundaries of the property. It includes 8 miles of highway-grade roads, bridges and concrete boat ramps along with parking and underground power.

The park covers roughly 1,800 acres within the property and encompasses the southern half of the lake. Park rangers greet guests at the entrance and provide information on park activities which include primitive camping, RV camping, hiking, biking, horseback trail riding, nature studies, bird watching and water sports.

Ad

The park property is leased by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department so the new owners can decide if they want to continue or cancel the lease as long as TPWD is given sufficient notice.

“We have been fortunate to sell and tour countless water assets in the great state of Texas, and Fairfield Lake is a perfect example of exceptional Texas beauty. With its central location and remarkable land and water assets, a property of this caliber and magnitude is unheard of,” said Hortenstine Ranch Company partner/broker Cash McWhorter.

The recreational lake is great for fishing, water skiing, boating activities, and swimming, according to the listing.

Fishermen report catching 8-10 pound largemouth bass in the lake regularly and the lake record currently stands at 13.01 pounds for largemouth bass. Other fish species currently found in Fairfield lake include catfish, bluegill, sunfish, carp, and alligator gar.

Ad

“They say everything is bigger in Texas and that is definitely the case with this exceptional Fairfield Lake property,” said Hortenstine Ranch Company partner/broker Blake Hortenstine. “A water asset of this magnitude is virtually impossible to find anywhere in the lower 48 states, and combined with the land development possibilities and amenities, is the only offering of its kind.”

An array of wildlife can also be found on land, animals like whitetail deer, armadillos, river otters, beavers, squirrels, foxes, bobcats, songbirds and bald eagles live on the property. The listing states that 180 species of birds including herons, raptors, songbirds, shorebirds and waterfowl also live within the property boundaries.

Related: Massive 2,778-acre ranch just north of San Antonio sold after just 45 days on the market