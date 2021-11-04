These corn mazes are still open in November

SAN ANTONIO – As Thanksgiving season kicks off and Halloween comes to an end - there are still fall activities like corn mazes that are open in the San Antonio area.

Corn mazes are a family-friendly tradition for many and there are five located in San Antonio and the surrounding areas that you can still visit in November.

Some locations offer more than just a maze - there are also pumpkin patches and other various activities at several of the corn maze locations.

Barton Hill Farms - There are more than 30 things to do at this Bastrop farm. In addition to traditional family-friendly activities like exploring a pumpkin patch and trekking through the corn maze, you can also pick your own flowers. Live music is also scheduled on select dates throughout the fall season. Open through Nov. 7.

Graff 7A Ranch - This ranch in Hondo offers everything from a corn maze to hayrides. There’s a MatterCorn Slide Mountain, barrel train, kiddie korral, hay bale jump and tons of other kid activities. Open through Nov. 21.

Rocky Creek Maze - This maze is a bit of a drive but there’s an 8-acre corn maze, a 15-foot hay slide and a 65-foot frog hopper. Located in Moulton, this corn maze is an annual tradition for Chaloupka Farm. There are also hayrides and a pumpkin patch. Open weekends in November.

Sweet Berry Farm - This farm in Marble Falls has several different mazes to explore. There are also pony rides on select days, pick-your-own flower opportunities, face painting, scarecrow stuffing, hayrides, a barrel train and more. Open through Nov. 7.

Traders Village - There are actually three mazes at Traders Village in San Antonio. They’re located across 10 acres with one maze designed specifically for tiny tots that is just under a half-mile long. Access to a pumpkin patch and petting zoo are included with the price of admission. Open weekends in November.

Admission price and visiting hours for the mazes vary by location.