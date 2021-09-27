10-acre corn maze to open this weekend in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A “Texas-sized corn maze” is set to open Saturday at Trader’s Village in San Antonio.

There are actually three mazes located across 10 acres with one maze designed specifically for tiny tots that is just under a half-mile long.

Admission to the corn mazes, located at 9333 S Loop 410 at Old Pearsall Road, is $9.99 per person. Guests can upgrade to the corn maze and all-day ride package for $14.99.

Access to a pumpkin patch and petting zoo are included with the price of admission.

Guests can visit the corn mazes every weekend in October and November from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Inclement weather could affect these hours.

Admission to Traders Village is free and parking is $5 per vehicle. Check out the Trader’s Village website for more information.

