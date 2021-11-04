54º

Local News

Tyson Foods makes 40,000 pound donation to New Braunfels Food Bank

Families received chicken tenderloins ahead of holidays

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Some families began to line up at 3 a.m. Thursday for their chance to receive protein and groceries. Tyson Foods teamed up with the New Braunfels Food Bank and Santikos Entertainment Center to distribute 40,000 pounds of protein.

Tyson Foods teamed up with the New Braunfels Food Bank and Santikos Entertainment Center to distribute 40,000 pounds of protein.

The two-hour event began at 9 a.m. with a crew of volunteers eager to distribute the donations. Each family received bread, milk, vegetables, fruit, noodles, potato flakes, canned items and juice. The biggest donation was from Tyson Foods with a 20 pound box of chicken tenderloins.

The donation is part of Tyson Food’s Community Pantry Program that benefits agencies like the New Braunfels Food Bank.

A portion of the protein donation will help stock the shelves at the San Antonio Food Bank during the holidays.

About the Authors:

Alicia Barrera is a KSAT 12 News reporter and anchor. She is also a co-host of the streaming show KSAT News Now. Alicia is a first-generation Mexican-American, fluent in both Spanish and English with a bachelor's degree from Our Lady of the Lake University. She enjoys reading books, traveling solo across Mexico and spending time with family.

Tim has been a photojournalist and video editor at KSAT since 1998. He came to San Antonio from Lubbock, where he worked in TV and earned his bachelor's degree in Electronic Media and Communication from Texas Tech University. Tim has won a handful of awards and has earned a master's in Strategic Communication and Innovation from Tech as well.

