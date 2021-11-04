Tyson Foods makes 40,000 pound donation to New Braunfels Food Bank

Some families began to line up at 3 a.m. Thursday for their chance to receive protein and groceries. Tyson Foods teamed up with the New Braunfels Food Bank and Santikos Entertainment Center to distribute 40,000 pounds of protein.

CIBOLO, Texas – Some families began to line up at 3 a.m. Thursday for their chance to receive protein and groceries.

Tyson Foods teamed up with the New Braunfels Food Bank and Santikos Entertainment Center to distribute 40,000 pounds of protein.

The two-hour event began at 9 a.m. with a crew of volunteers eager to distribute the donations. Each family received bread, milk, vegetables, fruit, noodles, potato flakes, canned items and juice. The biggest donation was from Tyson Foods with a 20 pound box of chicken tenderloins.

Tyson Foods distribution image. (KSAT)

The donation is part of Tyson Food’s Community Pantry Program that benefits agencies like the New Braunfels Food Bank.

A portion of the protein donation will help stock the shelves at the San Antonio Food Bank during the holidays.

