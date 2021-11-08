Kerrville teen charged with intoxication manslaughter in wreck that killed Tivy football player, injured 2 others

Jonah Kai Stone, 19, of Kerrville man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection with a crash that killed a 17-year-old Tivy football player and injured two other people.

KERRVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Kerrville man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection with a crash that killed a 17-year-old Tivy football player and injured two other people.

Jonah Kai Stone is being held in the Kerr County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond, officials said.

According to a preliminary report released Saturday by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Stone was apparently speeding in a 2002 Ford F-250 on Interstate 10 near Kerrville on Thursday when he swerved to take evasive action to avoid hitting a 2022 Kia K5 from behind.

Stone’s pickup swerved left, struck the Kia and veered across the center median and into a ravine and rolled several times, the report said.

David Palestrant, a senior in the Kerrville-Tivy football team, was killed in a crash on I-10 in the Kerrville area. Courtesy: Joe Stowell (KSAT)

A 17-year-old who was pronounced dead at the scene was identified by Tivy High School staff as David Palestrant, a senior at the school, who was also a member of the football team. The DPS report said that Palestrant was not wearing a seat belt.

Ad

Two other passengers in Stone’s pickup were transported to University Hospital for treatment. Stone was not hurt.

The driver of the Kia, Antonio Gonzales, Jr, 33, of San Antonio was not injured in the crash.

Related Stories: