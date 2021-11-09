Veterans, active military can get married for free in San Antonio in honor of Veterans Day

FILE - Anita Galafate checks wedding dresses in a shop in Rome, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Couples in the U.S. are racing to the altar amid a vaccination-era wedding boom that has venues and other vendors in high demand. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Clerk’s Office will be hosting free wedding ceremonies for veterans and active members of the military in honor of Veterans Day.

According to a news release, the ceremonies will be held at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday on the north end steps of the Bexar County Courthouse.

While the ceremony is free, there is a suggested donation of $20 to help benefit Operation Homefront for military families.

Couples wishing to participate will need a marriage license, which must be obtained at least 72 hours prior to their appointment, unless the following conditions are met:

The applicant is a member of the U.S. armed forces and is on active duty; or

The applicants provide a course completion certificate for a Premarital Education Course approved by the State of Texas; or

A judge waives the waiting period for good cause.

Marriage licenses can be obtained from the Bexar County Clerk’s Office on the first floor of the Paul Elizondo Tower at 101 W. Nueva St., Suite 120. The fee for a marriage license is $81, and both applicants must provide proof of identity and age, as well as their Social Security number. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, on Veterans Day. For more information, please call 210-335-2223 or click here.

The Bexar County Clerk’s Office also offers mass weddings on Valentine’s Day.

