Fire in AC unit forces guests to evacuate San Antonio hotel

SAN ANTONIO – Guests at a North Side hotel had to evacuate after an AC unit caught fire in one of the hotel rooms early Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. at a Home2 Suites by Hilton, located on Interstate Loop 410 not far from Jones Maltsberger Road.

According to a battalion chief, everyone from the fully booked hotel was evacuated after an AC unit caught fire. Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames.

Firefighters said upon inspection, only one room was affected and no injuries were reported. Damage to the hotel is estimated between $5,000 and $7,000.

Everyone was allowed back into their rooms after firefighters put out the fire and cleared the smoke. A fire investigation team has since been called to investigate the cause.