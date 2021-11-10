82º

SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for man who tried to carjack teen at gunpoint

Incident happened Oct. 26 at the Corral Car Wash on Medina Base Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A man is wanted in an attempted carjacking on Oct. 26 in the 6700 block of Medina Base Road. (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a person who allegedly tried to steal a man’s vehicle at gunpoint last month.

Police said the incident happened on Oct. 26 at the Corral Car Wash in the 6700 block of Medina Base Road, near Loop 410.

The man assaulted a 19-year-old male and attempted to steal his vehicle at gunpoint, police said.

When he was unable to steal the vehicle, he fled and walked into a Circle K near the car wash.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

