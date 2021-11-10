76º

Veterans, active duty military get free car wash at Wash Tub on Veterans Day

Free car washes available at all 25 Wash Tub locations

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Veterans and active-duty military members can get a squeaky clean car on Veterans Day thanks to the Wash Tub.

On Nov. 11, the Wash Tub is offering a free full-service premier shine wash to all veterans and active-duty military who present a military ID.

The premier shine wash, which retails for $26, includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe-down of dash and console, all windows cleaned inside and out, air freshener, and tire shine.

Free car washes will be available all day on Veterans Day at every Wash Tub location.

There are a total of 25 Wash Tub locations spread throughout San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, San Marcos, Round Rock, Kerrville, and Georgetown.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

