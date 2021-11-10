Veterans, active duty military get free car wash at Wash Tub on Veterans Day

SAN ANTONIO – Veterans and active-duty military members can get a squeaky clean car on Veterans Day thanks to the Wash Tub.

On Nov. 11, the Wash Tub is offering a free full-service premier shine wash to all veterans and active-duty military who present a military ID.

The premier shine wash, which retails for $26, includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe-down of dash and console, all windows cleaned inside and out, air freshener, and tire shine.

Free car washes will be available all day on Veterans Day at every Wash Tub location.

The Wash Tub (The Wash Tub)

There are a total of 25 Wash Tub locations spread throughout San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, San Marcos, Round Rock, Kerrville, and Georgetown.

Related: Here’s a list of discounts and freebies for veterans, active duty military on Veterans Day