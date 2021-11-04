Here’s a list of discounts and freebies for veterans, active duty military on Veterans Day

SAN ANTONIO – Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and in honor of the special occasion, many companies offer discounts to veterans and active-duty military.
KSAT compiled a list of various businesses in the San Antonio area, including some online retailers, that are offering discounts and deals for Veterans Day.
Here’s a list of places around San Antonio offering discounts and freebies for veterans:
- Bed Bath & Beyond - Active duty military, veterans and spouses get 25% off their entire purchase, in stores only, on Nov. 11.
- BJ’s Restaurant - All current and former military members receive a free entrée up to $14.95 for a dine-in-only meal.
- Bubba’s 33 - Veterans get a free lunch on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you’re a veteran and unable to visit on that day you can get a voucher for a future visit.
- Bubble Bath Car Wash - $1 car washes will be available to everyone at the 8258 Culebra Road location through Nov. 11. 100% of the revenue received from $1 car washes will go to K9s For Warriors.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - Veterans get 10 free boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11.
- California Pizza Kitchen - Veterans and active U.S. military can enjoy a complimentary entrée and beverage at all participating CPK locations nationwide on Nov. 11.
- Chili’s - Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Available for dine-in only.
- Denny’s - The breakfast chain will continue its ongoing tradition of offering a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam to all active, inactive and military personnel on Nov. 11.
- Golden Corral - From 5 p.m. until closing time on Nov. 11 all Golden Corral locations will host a military appreciation event. Veterans, active duty, National Guard and reserves receive a free meal when dining in.
- Great Clips - Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut on Nov. 11 or a free haircut card.
- IHOP - Veterans and Active Duty Military will receive their free Red, White & Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Nov. 11.
- Olive Garden - On Nov. 11 veterans get a free meal from a special menu.
- Red Lobster - Veterans, reservists and active-duty military can get a free appetizer or dessert when they dine in on Nov. 11.
- San Antonio Zoo - Members of the military — both past and current — get free admission to the San Antonio Zoo all month long, and can bring up to four family members at 50% off the standard admission price.
- Sleep Number - Military families and veterans get 20% off all smart beds, adjustable bases and most bedding year-round.
- T-Mobile - U.S. service members can get 20% off single lines and 50% off family lines–including unlimited talk, text and data, texting and data abroad, free mobile hotspot data, HD streaming, and more as part of the Magenta Military Program.
- Target - All U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families get a 10% discount on their entire basket “in early November,” according to the company website.
- Texas State Parks - In honor of Veterans Day, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is offering free entry to all Texas State Parks on Nov. 14.
- Torchy’s Tacos - Veterans and active U.S. military members can enjoy a complimentary taco (any taco on the menu) and a choice of fountain drink or iced tea on Nov. 11. The offer is available to guests for dine-in and pick-up orders in participating restaurants.
- Vineyard Vines - Active duty, reserve, veteran and retired members of any branch of the U.S. Military get 15% off almost everything on the site. The offer is available to use once a month.
- Yard House - Veterans and active-duty military get a complimentary appetizer on Veterans Day.
For even more savings visit Military.com.
Remember - Memorial Day and Veterans Day are not the same things. Memorial Day commemorates military personnel who have died in the in service of their country. Veterans Day acknowledges the contribution of all who have honorably served in the military.
Don’t forget to wish a happy Veterans Day to the veterans in your life on Nov. 11.