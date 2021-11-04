Here’s a list of discounts and freebies for veterans, active duty military on Veterans Day

SAN ANTONIO – Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and in honor of the special occasion, many companies offer discounts to veterans and active-duty military.

KSAT compiled a list of various businesses in the San Antonio area, including some online retailers, that are offering discounts and deals for Veterans Day.

Here’s a list of places around San Antonio offering discounts and freebies for veterans:

For even more savings visit Military.com.

Remember - Memorial Day and Veterans Day are not the same things. Memorial Day commemorates military personnel who have died in the in service of their country. Veterans Day acknowledges the contribution of all who have honorably served in the military.

Don’t forget to wish a happy Veterans Day to the veterans in your life on Nov. 11.