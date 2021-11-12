One injured, one detained following shooting in Converse, police say

One man is in critical condition and another man is detained after a shooting in Converse, according to police.

CONVERSE – One man is in critical condition and another man is detained after a shooting in Converse, according to police.

The incident happened Thursday evening in the 8800 block of Appaloosa Pass.

Police said it’s unclear what led to the shooting, and one of the men left the scene in a vehicle. He was later detained at another location.

The other man was injured by the gunfire and was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center. Authorities said he is in critical condition.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office assisted Converse PD in their response.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

SAPD releases bodycam video from officer-involved shooting on Southwest Side